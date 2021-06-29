Short Interest in Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Declines By 83.3%

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EMITF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,872. Elbit Imaging has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18.

About Elbit Imaging

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems; and products to treat cancer diseases. Its treatment-oriented medical systems include magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings.

