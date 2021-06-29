Short Interest in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Drops By 87.1%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FGPR traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.35. 24,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,020. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $21.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.59.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

