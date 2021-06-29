Short Interest in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Drops By 87.1%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FGPR traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.35. 24,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,020. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $21.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.59.
About Ferrellgas Partners
