Short Interest in Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Declines By 96.7%

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the May 31st total of 186,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS GCHEF opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $1.52.
About Grupo Comercial Chedraui
