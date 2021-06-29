Short Interest in Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Declines By 96.7%

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the May 31st total of 186,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS GCHEF opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $1.52.

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

