Short Interest in Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Expands By 400.0%

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTHP opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.88. Guided Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.69.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

