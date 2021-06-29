Short Interest in Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Expands By 400.0%

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GTHP opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.88. Guided Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.69.
About Guided Therapeutics
Featured Article: The four types of profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Guided Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guided Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.