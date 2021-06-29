Short Interest in Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) Rises By 557.1%

Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 557.1% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

HOTF stock remained flat at $$0.05 on Tuesday. Hot Mama’s Foods has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Hot Mama’s Foods

Hot Mama's Foods, Inc develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes fresh, refrigerated, or perishable prepared foods in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company's products include salsa, hummus, pesto, dips, spreads, sauces, deli salads, entrees, side dishes, and others. It also provides private label food manufacturing, as well as co-packing services; offers testing and documentation of custom or proprietary formulas; and processes necessary for the introduction of new or customized products.

