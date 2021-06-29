Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Rises By 211.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 211.1% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 21,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.37. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $20.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

