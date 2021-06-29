Short Interest in Lode-Star Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSMG) Declines By 93.5%

Lode-Star Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSMG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the May 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of LSMG remained flat at $$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. Lode-Star Mining has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10.

Lode-Star Mining Company Profile

