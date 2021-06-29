Short Interest in Lode-Star Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSMG) Drops By 93.5%

Lode-Star Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSMG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the May 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:LSMG remained flat at $$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.10. Lode-Star Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

Lode-Star Mining Company Profile

