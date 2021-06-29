Short Interest in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Increases By 833.3%

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 833.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46. The company has a market capitalization of $52.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $38.32 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.54% of Mannatech worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

