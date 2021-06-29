Short Interest in Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Expands By 1,403.0%

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, an increase of 1,403.0% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,499,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MCOA opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01. Marijuana Company of America has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

About Marijuana Company of America

Marijuana Company of America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells hemp and hemp-derived consumer products under the hempSMART brand name in the United States and internationally. The company's hempSMART products include hempSMART Brain, a patented and formulated personal care consumer product that combines hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) for brain wellness; hempSMART Pain capsules for relief of minor discomfort with physical activity; hempSMART Pain Cream for muscle relaxation; hempSMART Drops, hemp CBD oil tincture drops; hempSMART Pet Drops for cats and dogs; hempSMART Face, a facial moisturizer; and hempSMART drink mix, an industrial hemp based powderized CBD drink.

