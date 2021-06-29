Short Interest in Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Grows By 11,000.0%

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 11,000.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,081,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MITI opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. Mitesco has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26.

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Mitesco, Inc operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc in April 2020.

