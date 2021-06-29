Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Drops By 80.1%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the May 31st total of 376,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXS. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 20,257.9% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 2,035,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,793 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 362,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pyxis Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -0.48. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 37.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

