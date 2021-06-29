Short Interest in Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Decreases By 80.0%

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS RLLWF remained flat at $$3.89 during trading on Tuesday. Reliance Worldwide has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93.

Reliance Worldwide Company Profile

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

