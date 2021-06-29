Short Interest in Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Decreases By 80.0%

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS RLLWF remained flat at $$3.89 during trading on Tuesday. Reliance Worldwide has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93.
Reliance Worldwide Company Profile
