Short Interest in Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Drops By 70.4%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SHLRF remained flat at $$290.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.22. Schindler has a 12-month low of $238.00 and a 12-month high of $330.00.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

