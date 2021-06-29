Short Interest in Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Drops By 70.4%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SHLRF remained flat at $$290.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.22. Schindler has a 12-month low of $238.00 and a 12-month high of $330.00.
About Schindler
