Short Interest in Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Drops By 84.8%

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the May 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SEEMF stock remained flat at $$0.14 during trading on Tuesday. Seeing Machines has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.15.
About Seeing Machines
