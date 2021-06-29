Short Interest in Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Drops By 84.8%

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the May 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SEEMF stock remained flat at $$0.14 during trading on Tuesday. Seeing Machines has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.15.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

