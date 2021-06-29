Short Interest in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Expands By 720.0%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 720.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 47,282 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,001,000 after purchasing an additional 78,369 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDF traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.66. 5,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,571. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.00. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $27.64.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

