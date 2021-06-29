Short Interest in THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Decreases By 92.0%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on THKLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of THK from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised THK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of THKLY stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.03. THK has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $18.70.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

