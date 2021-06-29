Short Interest in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Expands By 7,960.5%

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,300 shares, an increase of 7,960.5% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,925.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,252,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,300 shares of company stock worth $41,142. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 120.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of TRxADE HEALTH worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TRxADE HEALTH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut TRxADE HEALTH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TRxADE HEALTH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

TRxADE HEALTH stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. TRxADE HEALTH has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $10.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 35.59% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

