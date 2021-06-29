Short Interest in Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Drops By 95.5%

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Vienna Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of VNRFY stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. Vienna Insurance Group has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $6.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66.

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in life, health, and property and casualty areas in Central and Eastern Europe. The company provides motor own damage, rail vehicle own damage, aircraft own damage, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own damage insurance.

