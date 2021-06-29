Showcase One Day Trading Volume Reaches $64,468.00 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Showcase has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Showcase has a market capitalization of $630,403.15 and $64,468.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00045668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00157006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00166639 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,292.43 or 0.99850683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,254,818 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

