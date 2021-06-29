SHPING Price Up 29.5% Over Last Week (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 138.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. In the last week, SHPING has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SHPING has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $14,311.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00055145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00019840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.48 or 0.00675471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00038794 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,119,531 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

