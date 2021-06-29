Signata 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12,697.00 (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Signata coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Signata has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Signata has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $12,697.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00055015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00019943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $243.47 or 0.00672737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00038894 BTC.

Signata Profile

Signata (CRYPTO:SATA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,510,849 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

