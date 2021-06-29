Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,385,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after buying an additional 928,254 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

NYSE:SPG opened at $130.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.