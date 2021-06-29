Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the May 31st total of 138,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGAPY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.08. 140,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,297. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.86. Singapore Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd.

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.