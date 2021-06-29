Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Short Interest Down 95.7% in June

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the May 31st total of 2,769,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.4 days.

OTCMKTS SKSBF opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86. Skanska AB has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $29.40.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Skanska AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development segments. The Construction segment builds and renovates buildings, industrial facilities, infrastructure projects, and home projects; and executes service-related assignments in areas, such as construction services, and facility operations and maintenance services.

