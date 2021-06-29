Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Trading 3.5% Higher

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.42 and last traded at $55.18. 1,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 427,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 2.18.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $360,577.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,854 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,002.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,963,598.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at $23,224,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,405 shares of company stock worth $14,280,600 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

