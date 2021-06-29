Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $200.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SWKS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.05.

SWKS stock opened at $182.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,812,997,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $549,344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,863,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,262,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,726,000 after purchasing an additional 221,513 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

