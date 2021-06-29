SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Raised to $77.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SLG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.80.

NYSE:SLG opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.83.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

