Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Short Interest Up 206.4% in June

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 206.4% from the May 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.9 days.

Several research firms have commented on SLTTF. TD Securities lowered shares of Slate Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

SLTTF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.92. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

