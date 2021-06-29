SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 88,914 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of SLM worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SLM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 55,858 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period.

SLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. The firm had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

