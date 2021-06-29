SmartCash (SMART) Market Capitalization Tops $8.89 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 29th. SmartCash has a market cap of $8.89 million and $508,526.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,191.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,209.86 or 0.06106065 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.22 or 0.01456747 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.40 or 0.00404513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00153841 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.88 or 0.00610303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.06 or 0.00425681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.82 or 0.00347645 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

