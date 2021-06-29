Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.140-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$126 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.57 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.360 EPS.

Shares of SMAR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,412. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -72.99 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.30.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Smartsheet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.81.

In other news, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $3,200,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,605,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,469,356.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,765 shares of company stock valued at $22,626,886 over the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

