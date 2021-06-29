Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.94

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.94 and last traded at $31.93, with a volume of 40192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.41.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith & Wesson Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

In other news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $46,280.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,132.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,636 shares of company stock valued at $450,331. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $900,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 55.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 38.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 94,247 shares in the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

