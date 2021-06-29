So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Trading 4.3% Higher

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) traded up 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. 839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 983,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -981.00 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.15.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter. So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in So-Young International by 384.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,417,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,120 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in So-Young International during the 1st quarter valued at $7,427,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at $4,992,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in So-Young International by 1,800.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 318,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in So-Young International by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 309,524 shares in the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

