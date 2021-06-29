Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, an increase of 336.0% from the May 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,734,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Social Life Network stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Social Life Network has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Social Life Network

Social Life Network, Inc, a technology company, licenses Social Life Network Software as a Service (SaaS) Internet platform to residential real estate industry and various sports verticals. Its platform is a cloud-based social network and e-commerce system that could be accessed by a web browser or mobile application that allows end-users to socially connect with one another and their customers to market and advertise their products and services.

