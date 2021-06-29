Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

SQM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

NYSE SQM opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.14. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $25.84 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. Research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

