Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Trading Up 0.1%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €38.10 ($44.82) and last traded at €38.02 ($44.73). Approximately 86,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.00 ($44.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €36.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 32.80.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.