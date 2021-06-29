Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Given New $17.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of SLGL stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $252.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.28% and a negative net margin of 273.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGL. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

