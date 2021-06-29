Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Up 247.6% in June

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 247.6% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SKHHY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.28. 23,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,774. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50. Sonic Healthcare has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

