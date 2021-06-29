South Dakota Investment Council Acquires New Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,089,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,360,000 after acquiring an additional 367,565 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Spire by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after buying an additional 345,802 shares in the last quarter. Coann Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,591,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Spire by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,584,000 after buying an additional 90,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.56.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

