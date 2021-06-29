South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,499 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in eBay were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $68.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $68.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.04.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.