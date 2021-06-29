South Dakota Investment Council Has $68,000 Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 90.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,129 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,135,000 after buying an additional 292,885 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in AMC Networks by 43.0% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,196,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,790,000 after buying an additional 660,337 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,698,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,753,000 after purchasing an additional 65,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 15.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,655,000 after purchasing an additional 73,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 464.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 380,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

In other AMC Networks news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,740,441.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMCX opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.33. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

