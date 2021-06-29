South Dakota Investment Council Invests $320,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KDP stock opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

