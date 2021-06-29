South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,415. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.70. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $216.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

