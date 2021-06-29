South Dakota Investment Council Sells 1,300 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AOS opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $44.86 and a 1-year high of $73.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $824,520.00. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,328 shares of company stock worth $8,802,676. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

