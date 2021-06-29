South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $359.38 Million

Brokerages forecast that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will announce $359.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $370.80 million and the lowest is $353.50 million. South State reported sales of $216.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.90 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their target price on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South State presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $365,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,971 shares of company stock valued at $961,736 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in South State during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of South State by 1,050.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of South State in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of South State in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of South State stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.04. The stock had a trading volume of 182,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,541. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. South State has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $93.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. South State’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

