Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $68.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Southern Copper has the largest copper reserves in the industry and operates high-quality, world-class assets in investment grade countries, such as Mexico and Peru. Backed by its commitment to increasing low-cost production and growth investments, the company is well poised to deliver improved results in the coming quarters. For 2021, Southern Copper expects to produce 943,000 tons of copper, 9% lower than the record production in 2020. Production will be impacted by a temporary reduction in ore grades and recoveries at the Peruvian operations. It will continue to impact production in 2022 as well. Nevertheless, rising copper prices fueled by recovering global industrial activity and automobile industry will boost the company's top-line performance this year. Pickup in industrial activity has also led to higher silver prices, which bodes well.”

Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $57.25.

Southern Copper stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.77. 14,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,202. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.78.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $368,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 14,117.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446,990 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Southern Copper by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,331,000 after acquiring an additional 738,188 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Southern Copper by 60.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,858,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 41.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,160,000 after acquiring an additional 671,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

