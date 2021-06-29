SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Hits $0.0720 on Exchanges

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $337,662.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00046223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00137888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00167478 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,647.61 or 0.99835702 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.