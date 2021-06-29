SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.93 billion.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $696.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

