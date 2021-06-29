Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 269.9% from the May 31st total of 429,800 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sphere 3D stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.01. Sphere 3D has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

